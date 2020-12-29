Big E shares a throwback photo of a beardless Brodie Lee

Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee's untimely demise at the age of 41, has united the pro wrestling fraternity in a manner that has not been seen in recent years.

The tributes for Brodie Lee have been overwhelming, and it goes without saying that the former WWE Superstar was a gem of a person. Big E, who recently shared a heartwarming story about Brodie Lee, put out another tweet while remembering the former WWE Superstar.

This time, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion posted a throwback photo of Brodie Lee without a beard.

Big E thanked Brodie Lee's Brother-in-law Adam for the photo of a beardless and babyfaced Lee. You can view the picture below:

Thanks to Brodie’s brother-in-law Adam for sending this. Babyfaced Brodie always trips me out because I was only there for the bearded days. pic.twitter.com/xhqAoWYjja — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 28, 2020

Big E also revealed a Bludgeon Brothers t-shirt that was given to him by Lee:

Brodie gave me this shirt (surely with some sarcastic remark) and I kept it in my gear bag for a few years. Just took it out last week and tucked it away in my house. I never keep merch & only keep my own for appearances. I never really wore it. Just always had it with me. pic.twitter.com/gXH2ueJ5A5 — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 28, 2020

Brodie Lee fka Luke Harper's career and legacy

Brodie Lee began wrestling in 2003, and he worked for several promotions on the independent circuit. Lee made a name for himself as a high-flying brawler in companies such as Ring of Honor, Dragon Gate and Chikara, before getting signed by WWE in 2012.

In WWE, Brodie Lee got renamed Luke Harper, and he was paired up with Erick Rowan and Bray Wyatt, collectively known as the Wyatt Family.

The Wyatt Family, as we all know, went on to become one of the top WWE factions of the past decade. During his time in the WWE, Luke Harper won the IC title once. He also held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice and the NXT Tag Team titles on one occasion.

Brodie Lee with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Lee would get released from the WWE in December 2019 due to creative frustrations, and he would end up joining AEW earlier this year.

Lee was revealed as the leader of the Dark Order, and he won the AEW TNT title in a one-sided squash match against Cody. Lee's last pro wrestling match would incidentally also be against Cody, in which he dropped the TNT title.

Brodie Lee was a loved and respected man in the industry who helped several performers across various promotions. He touched the lives of many professional wrestlers, and you'd find it hard to find a better human being than him in a business that is often unforgiving and ruthless to the talent.

More than his accolades, Brodie Lee will be remembered for his selfless contributions to the business.