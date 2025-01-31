Big E shares update ahead of major appearance on Marvel show

Big E has recently shared an update regarding a major Marvel show. The former WWE Champion has not been sulking since being kicked out of The New Day and has been hard at work.

The Marvel show in question is one that E is scheduled to appear on and is none other than the new animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man." As of this writing, the 38-year-old's role in the show is unknown.

Nevertheless, he took to X to lavish praise on Jeff Trammell, the showrunner for the series. Big E claimed that Trammell was one of the best people he had met in entertainment and was happy to see him receive so much praise for his work.

"I’d be negligent if I didn’t mention that @MrJeffTrammell, the showrunner for #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan, is one of the best people I’ve ever met in entertainment. Seeing him receive this well-earned adulation has been so touching. Love seeing great people win," tweeted E.

The show has received mixed reactions so far, but it is only two episodes in. It will be interesting to see how it progresses. WWE fans will mostly be excited to see Big E's role on the show.

Big E's departure from The New Day has led to the group's downfall

A month or so ago, at The New Day's 10th anniversary, the impossible happened. To the shock of everyone in attendance, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston kicked Big E out of the group. It was incredibly surprising, as the group turned heel for the first time in ages.

Since then, things haven't exactly gone well for Woods and Kingston. The New Day has been on the receiving end of boos and insults from the WWE Universe and their peers. In addition to suffering the wrath of the fans, it has been made clear to them that they are unwelcome in the locker room by both babyfaces and heels alike.

Everyone, including their own families, has turned their backs on Woods and Kingston. This storyline certainly has a lot going for it now and will surely get juicier later.

