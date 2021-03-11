Big E shares how Vince McMahon reacted to The New Day's theme

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, also known as The New Day, have been among the most popular factions in WWE history. The trio have won multiple WWE Tag Team Championships over the past six years before the 2020 Draft split them apart.

In a recent edition of the Hollywood Raw podcast, Big E discussed Vince McMahon's initial reaction to The New Day's entrance theme.

"They wanted to give us entrance music and they gave us this real dusty, old-timey church stuff that sounded like it was recorded in the 1920s. I said, 'We cannot come out to this.' We remember Kirk Franklin because it was energetic, so that was our example. We gave them the example and we went to Vince's office after a show to have him listen to the music. He had these big speakers and it was a bunch of writers and us. We're all in a circle and sitting there. They put the music on and we're all hoping he likes the music. He plays the music, it's way too loud, and we're all serious and trying to vibe along, but we're looking at him to see how he's responding." (h/t Fightful)

Big E continued:

"I remember him tapping his foot, like this grimace of pleasure in a cartoonish way. I thought it was a joke and he was being funny and we were laughing, but everyone was deadly serious. He's dancing and tapping his foot and I'm biting my lower lip because it's hilarious, but no one else is laughing and I can tell it's a serious moment. I'm almost bleeding, that's how hard I'm biting my lip. His love for southern gospel and black church isn't something you'd expect, but he really does. Seeing him going to town, tapping his foot and shrugging his shoulders while listening to our music."

Big E has been away from SmackDown recently

Big E, the current Intercontinental Champion, has been missing from SmackDown for two weeks. The star suffered an attack at the hands of Apollo Crews after the latter had lost to Shinsuke Nakamura.

After the attack, Big E wasn't able to compete, and had to recover at home. The champion is set to return to SmackDown this coming Friday.