"We love being together" - Big E on why a split with The New Day will never happen

Big E wants people to quit trying to split up The New Day; it's not happening.

Big E sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report this week to discuss all things WWE. During the interview, Big E was once again asked about The New Day potentially breaking up down the line. In response, the WWE Champion explained how he, like his New Day stablemates, is firmly against this idea.

"There are so many other routes to go that I think work," Big E said. "If we listened to people or people got their way years ago and we broke up... Kofi obviously still would've deserved his championship run, but we wouldn't have been able to tell that story in the same way. I just think beyond our selfish desire to be together because we love being together and love each other, I think it gives you more options now. We got to tell this story of brotherhood."

Big E hopes The New Day can feud with The Bloodline in the future

Due to his wish that the New Day will stay together, Big E shared his thoughts on great feuds that could happen in the future. He named rivalries against The Bloodline or a newly reformed Hurt Business as particularly compelling options.

"Because we were so resistant to these ideas and inclinations to break us up or turn on each other, now you have this opportunity to look across the pond or look across the brand and see a potential incredible rivalry with The Bloodline," Big E continued. "If it's up to me, The Hurt Business is getting back together, and that's another possibility. There are a lot of things to consider beyond that. It doesn't make a lot of sense."

Also Read

Big E went on to emphasize that breaking the New Day up wouldn't make sense, so fans should stop thinking or hoping that it will happen.

Are you happy that The New Day has refused to break up? Could this group possibly go down as the greatest trio of all time? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo makes an offer to Vince McMahon himself right here. Check it out, bro!

Edited by Colin Tessier