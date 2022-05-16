Big E spotted with former WWE commentator

New Day member Big E has been spotted with Tom Hannifan, formerly known as Tom Phillips in WWE.

The former world champion has not been seen in the promotion since the horrific neck injury that he suffered on the March 11 episode of SmackDown. The superstar, who fractured his C1 and C6 in the process, landed on his neck after Ridge Holland attempted a belly-to-belly suplex on him. Though missing from WWE programming, he has been quite active on social media by providing frequent updates on his recovery.

The 36-year-old recently shared two pictures on Twitter with professional wrestling commentator Tom Hannifan. The two are seen enjoying each other's company and binging on some delicious food at a restaurant. The former NXT Champion, who still has his neck support on, coupled the pictures with the caption "Raw fish with my dawg, @TomHannifan."

Hannifan, who is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling as a play-by-play commentator, worked with WWE from 2012 to 2021.

Kofi Kingston provides health update on Big E

Big E's New Day teammate Kofi Kingston has come up with an update on the former's health.

The 14-time WWE Tag Team Champion has not enjoyed a good spell in the company since his partner's neck injury. Kofi and Xavier Woods lost their match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland at WrestleMania 38. Holland pinned Woods after hitting him with the Northern Grit. The duo have also lost on several other occasions since their friend's injury.

🎅🏿 Sir Kofi Krampus 🎅🏿 @TrueKofi This was the energy I needed a couple days ago! So good to see my bro! And Lotus finally got to meet her uncle! 🥰 This was the energy I needed a couple days ago! So good to see my bro! And Lotus finally got to meet her uncle! 🥰 https://t.co/o3OhL8qgSw

Speaking to KFOX 14, Kingston revealed why his teammate was able to dodge surgery.

“Because he is so strong and thick, his body was able to hold things together. He didn’t need any surgery,” Kofi Kingston said. “We were just thankful that the injury wasn’t a lot worse than it was. As bad as it was, it could have been a lot worse.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

Although the former Intercontinental Champion is recovering fast, there has been no confirmation on his return date yet. Who do you want Big E to face when he makes his comeback? Sound off below!

Edited by Genci Papraniku