Big E talks about The Undertaker's kids being New Day fans (Exclusive)

Survivor Series in November marks 30 years of The Undertaker, one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars to have graced the squared circle. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Big E spoke at length about his admiration for The Undertaker and also the legend's praise for him, a man that Big E considers lucky to call a co-worker.

When asked about The Undertaker completing thirty years in WWE, Big E had this to say:

"Man, I guess you can think about so many incredible things he’s done during his career. I just watched…I think the WWE Untold with Randy and Taker and that was incredible. Just going back to their feud.

"But for me, what I think of is just the times backstage. I’ve been fortunate to call him a co-worker in many ways. Even though he’s still ‘that guy’, he’s kinda thought about as the godfather of wrestling in many ways."

The Undertaker's kids are fans of Big E & The New Day!

Big E also recalled the time when The Undertaker paid a compliment to Big E. He was flattered to know that The Undertaker believed he had loads of charisma. Moreover, The Undertaker also told Big E, that his kids were fans of The New Day.

"But I think back to backstage, talking to him, meeting his kids, hearing that his kids are New Day fans. I remember a conversation where he told me, 'Man, I watched you when you first came up and I had no idea you had as much personality as you showed'.

"So just hearing that, that backstage conversation, I don’t remember where it was but just being backstage. And just getting that…it just made my day. Really made more than just my day to be complimented by a guy like that, a man of his stature was incredible.

"So, I was appreciative of just that simple moment, even just getting to know his kids are backstage from time to time and getting to say hello to them. "

The support received over the years from fans across the world still amazes me. Thank you to the fans in @WWEIndia, I hope you enjoy #30YearsOfTaker on @SPN_Action. https://t.co/Vy1yekpatA — Undertaker (@undertaker) October 19, 2020

