"I'm so grateful that he's getting to live out his dream"- Big E heaps praise on former champion

WWE Champion Big E recently shared a backstage moment that occurred with King Woods after the latter won the King of The Ring tournament.

Xavier Woods was crowned King of The Ring after defeating Finn Balor in the finals of the tournament at WWE Crown Jewel.

Speaking to The Metro about the moment, Big E revealed he was "glad" that his match was right after Woods' great achievement as he was the first person to greet his former partner backstage.

“We’ve been so busy and just all over the place. I will say that I’m so glad it worked out that my match was right after his in Riyadh. When he came through the curtain, I was the first person there, and getting to hug him and just tell him how proud I am of him was just such a beautiful moment,”- Big E said.

Woods has long been vocal about his dream of becoming the King Of The Ring for a long time and his former partner was grateful that he finally got to live his dream.

“This man has wanted this for so long. He’s been tweeting about it. He’s been talking about it for years and years. I’m so grateful that he’s getting to live out this dream. He’s a guy that’s been told ‘no’ so often, has been thought of as the little brother, and he’s so incredibly talented and has been for so long,”- The Powerhouse added. (H/T- wrestlinginc)

Big E has a chance to avenge King Woods at Survivor Series

Big E will have an even greater motive than brand supremacy when he steps across Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series this week after The Tribal Chief took out King Woods on last SmackDown.

For two weeks in a row, King Woods got the best of the Bloodline. But he paid the price for that when Roman attacked both him & Kofi two weeks back to show who runs Smackdown.

The carnage continued on SmackDown this week after The Usos attacked Xavier during his match with The Head of the Table. The Samoans later 'stole' Woods' crown to coronate the Universal Champion.

With Roman laying out both of Big E's former partners in recent weeks, the stakes are even higher for the upcoming Champion vs Champion match at Survivor Series.

