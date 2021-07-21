"Roman’s the guy" - Big E teases cashing in Money in the Bank on Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown Superstar Big E has hinted that he will cash in his Money in the Bank contract on current Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The former Intercontinental Champion outlasted seven other competitors on Sunday night to win the men's Money in the Bank contract in the eponymous ladder match, which guarantees him the opportunity to challenge for a world championship at any place and time within the next year.

During a recent interaction with DAZN, Big E was asked if he decided to cash in the briefcase at SummerSlam, would it be against Bobby Lashley or his opponent, Roman Reigns, or John Cena.

"Those are all great options," he stated. "I feel Roman’s the guy though. Roman’s the guy in the industry, and if you want to be remembered, if you want to do something cool, something special, that's a great way to do it. Roman’s on a tear. This is one of the best runs I can remember. I feel like he's definitely hitting his stride in a way that he hasn't before."

"You can look at the entire scope of the rest of the industry, and you can determine who you think is the number one guy, who you think is the best, who should be at the very top," he added. "I think it's not that difficult to make an argument for Roman being number one across all brands, across all boards. Beating him means that whoever beats him for that title, it's going to be memorable. It's going to mean something, and why not me?"

Since Big E and Roman Reigns are both part of the SmackDown brand, the new Mr. Money in the Bank has the opportunity to challenge for the Universal Championship by putting his contract on the line.

Big E on the significance of winning the Money in the Bank contract

Big E

Big E won the Money in the Bank contract at his first attempt, which adds to his long list of accomplishments in WWE. He is yet to win a world championship in the company though, but that could soon change.

When asked if Sunday night was the biggest night of his career so far, Big E stated:

"I tell my close friends I hate making lists or ranking things because I'll make a declaration now, and I'll change my mind in two minutes," he said. "When I was thinking about it, I definitely said top five. But even that felt pretty conservative. I’ve done so many incredible things as a trio, obviously with The New Day, but man, that might be (number) one. It's close. If it's not number one, it's in contention for number one."

Would you like to see Big E cashing in the Money in the Bank on Roman Reigns to become the new Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments below!

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Rohit Mishra