Big E teases potential new career path following career-threatening neck injury

Big E has plenty of ventures outside of WWE to keep him busy following his neck injury.

The New Day member hasn't been seen on WWE programming since March. The former WWE Champion took a poorly executed suplex from Ridge Holland on SmackDown and was dropped on the top of his head, damaging his neck in the process.

Big E was the latest guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked what he's been up to since his neck injury, E spoke about how much he's loved doing voice-over work as of late:

“I love doing VO [voice over]. I’ve really enjoyed doing VO and have some cool things coming that I can’t really divulge yet, but hopefully the next few months. I love doing voice work, I still want to do more of that. I realized, I started wrestling because I love the athletic side of it, and I felt like I had more to offer athletically. As I got older and started progressing and as New Day started to take off, I realized that I love performing, I love entertaining, I love making people laugh, I love breathing life into characters. That stuff, I really enjoy." [H/T: Fightful]

Big E has also been doing some acting as of late

Throughout his time in WWE, Big E has displayed incredible physical charisma, solid mic work, and great comedy chops. As energetic and boisterous as he is, it's no surprise to see that the big man is drawn to acting.

But it's not just voice-over work that he's been enjoying, as the former WWE Champion has also done some acting for a show on Nickelodeon titled Side Hustle.

“I’d love to do more voice work, I also got to do a show called Side Hustle on Nickelodeon, it came out earlier this year. (...) I really wanted to treat it as, ‘You kind of thought about acting to a degree,’ that was a dry run. ‘Do you enjoy the process? Do you actually enjoy the act and the process of acting?’ I did. I had such a great time and I felt like I wasn’t horrible at it. I don’t know if I’m going to win any Oscars anytime soon. I had fun with that, so I’d be open to doing more of that,” said Big E. [H/T: Fightful]

Whether the New Day member can step into the ring again or not, it's great to see that he has other things in the pipeline if the worst-case scenario regarding his neck is realized next year.

What do you make of E's comments? Would you like to see him have a career in Hollywood if he's unable to wrestle again due to his neck? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Big E would succeed in Hollywood? Yes No 14 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell