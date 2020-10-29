8-time Tag-Team Champion Big E is currently getting pushes as a singles after The New Day were split up during the WWE Draft. Big E won his feud with Sheamus on WWE SmackDown and looks set for bigger things.

Big E was recently a guest on Gorilla Position and opened up about his thoughts on the SmackDown roster ahead of Survivor Series next month:

I think RAW has a great roster as well, but I love our roster. I look around and I see a lot of talent and a lot of new...especially with this draft. I feel like we got better with the Draft when I look around at the roster and just the opportunity to have some fresh match-ups.

Big E also said that he felt that SmackDown was now the 'A' show:

Now Bryan is back, you look at the Street Profits and I just look at this roster and think, we have a good show and I think we can continue to get better. I'm not saying it's a perfect show by any means but I think there's some pride in like, this is the 'A' show. This is the show to watch. As much as I think the brand supremacy stuff that we're heading into can be cliched and corny, I do look at our show and I think, we have the better show and I'm proud of what we're building here.

Big E on The New Day splitting-up

Who (whoooo whoooo whoooo) knew that @WWEDanielBryan was the driving force behind breaking up The New Day?! @WWEBigE talks me through D-Bry's influence backstage at #SmackDown plus SO MUCH MORE in our brand new interview!



Watch it all HERE: https://t.co/PK0nIWTINV pic.twitter.com/MmYHlBztQt — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) October 28, 2020

The WWE Draft saw The New Day being split up. Big E stayed on SmackDown while Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were drafted over to RAW. The trio hold the record for the longest tag-team championship reign in WWE history, which clocks in at 483 days.

In the interview with Gorilla Position, the 8-time Tag-Team Champion also spoke about The New Day splitting up and when they found out about it. Big E said they'd found out about it a few days in advance and was thankful that they didn't learn about it on live television.

