Big E and released Superstar set to reunite next week on WWE programming

New Day member Big E will return to WWE programming next week, and he's not coming alone.

The former WWE Champion will be a guest on next week's episode of The Bump alongside former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze. Prince Pretty was released from his WWE contract back in June of 2021.

Although Breeze has made several appearances on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, this will be his first appearance on WWE programming since being released by the company. Nothing has been reported regarding a potential return to the company.

WWE took to social media this afternoon to announce that Big E and Tyler Breeze will appear on next week's episode of The Bump.

"NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump: @WWEBigE and @MmmGorgeous! Don't miss it! WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET," WWE said in a tweet.

Big E's neck seemingly continues to improve

The New Day member hasn't been seen on WWE programming since March 2022, when he, unfortunately, suffered a broken neck due to a poorly executed belly-to-belly suplex on the outside of the ring by Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes.

Luckily, the former WWE Champion was able to avoid surgery. Although his neck hasn't been healing as well as doctors would like and instructed Big E over the summer that they wouldn't do another serious checkup until next March, one year after the injury occurred.

On the bright side, he no longer needs to wear a neck brace and could seemingly live a normal life without any issues. But his potential return to the ring is up in the air.

Earlier this month, The New Day member posted a video of himself at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game as he nodded several times, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. You can see the video in the embedded tweet below:

What do you make of Tyler Breeze appearing on WWE programming next week? Would you like to see him make a full-time return to the company? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

