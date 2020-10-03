Big E vs Sheamus announced for SmackDown next week with an interesting stipulation

Big E will finally get his chance at revenge against Sheamus. It all started in the build to Clash of Champions where a Fatal-4-Way match was booked on SmackDown between Big E, Sheamus, King Corbin, and Matt Riddle.

Someone hide Larry the parking guy. @WWEBigE has challenged @WWESheamus to a 'Falls Count Anywhere' match for next week's #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/dxE279PdCK — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 3, 2020

While Big E was a heavy favorite going in, he was taken out earlier in that episode by Sheamus - getting slammed onto the front window of a car. Big E was removed from the match after being declared medically unfit and he was replaced by Roman Reigns' cousin Jey Uso - who ended up winning the match and earning the opportunity to compete for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions 2020.

It ended up spinning into two separate storylines and on the latest episode of SmackDown, Big E challenged Sheamus to a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Sheamus was involved in a six-man tag team match and ended up losing after eating the pin from Matt Riddle. Later in the show, WWE officially announced that on the Draft Special episode of SmackDown, Big E will face Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere match to settle the score:

Big E's singles run continues

This will be pivotal in Big E's singles run, which he's hardly two months into. While Kofi Kingston will be expected to return eventually, it would be a bit surprising if WWE decides to abruptly halt Big E's singles push, especially since they're evidently invested in it.

Xavier Woods' lengthy absence has also played a role in Big E getting a singles opportunity and he will be expected to pick up the win over Sheamus - who has essentially taken a "gatekeeper" role on the SmackDown roster.

It's not a bad role for Sheamus since he's achieved almost everything there is to except the Intercontinental Championship. However, he is in the late stage of his career and as of now, he's better off helping put over younger talent that can potentially enjoy the same level of success that he has. Not many WWE superstars can claim to have the accolades that Sheamus does.