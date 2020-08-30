Big E vs. Sheamus set for WWE Payback

Another match has been announced for Sunday night's pay-per-view event, WWE Payback.

As announced on this week's edition of Talking Smack, The New Day's Big E will challenge Sheamus at Sunday's pay-per-view. Big E has yet to have a pay-per-view match in his current singles run on Friday Night SmackDown. However, this will change when the former NXT Champion goes one-on-one with "The Celtic Warrior" at WWE Payback.

However, this won't be the first time that Big E and Sheamus face off in singles action inside of a WWE ring. Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Big E defeated Sheamus when The New Day member rolled up Sheamus for the victory. This occurred after the former WWE Champion was distracted by a brawl between Matt Riddle and King Corbin at ringside inside the WWE ThunderDome.

Big E's victories over Sheamus would continue last night on Friday Night SmackDown. On Friday, he teamed with Heavy Machinery to defeat Sheamus, The Miz, and John Morrison in six-man tag team action. However, Sheamus walked out on The Miz and John Morrison in the middle of the match after a miscommunication with his tag team partners.

This week, Kayla Braxton and special guest host, The Miz, hosted Talking Smack for the second straight week. Talking Smack returned last week to the free version of the WWE Network. Kayla Braxton and Big E's New Day tag team partner, Xavier Woods, have been announced as regular hosts of the SmackDown post-show.

WWE Payback

WWE Payback will emanate from the Amway Center inside the WWE ThunderDome on Sunday night, streaming exclusively live on the WWE Network.

A No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship will headline WWE Payback. The new WWE Universal Champion, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, will defend his title against Braun Strowman and the returning Roman Reigns.

The WWE Universe is still buzzing after WWE revealed that Roman Reigns has apparently aligned himself with Paul Heyman at the end of last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Now that Roman Reigns is seemingly a "Paul Heyman Guy," will "The Big Dog" reclaim the WWE Universal Championship?

Are you excited for WWE Payback on Sunday night? Will Roman Reigns become the new WWE Universal Champion?