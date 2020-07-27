WWE Superstar Big E is set to have a Single's run on SmackDown. He recently revealed that he would like to face Brock Lesnar in a match. On last week's episode of SmackDown, Kofi Kingston revealed that he has sustained an injury and won't be competing inside the ring for at least six weeks. The New Day lost their SmackDown Tag Team Championships to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules.

An agitated Big E wanted to win back the title, but he can't challenge for the tag team gold until Kingston is medically cleared to return. Since both Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are now injured, the latter pushed Big E to pursue a Single's run.

Big E, who has had a great run in the tag team division, will now face different types of challenges and can also find himself in the WWE Universal Championship picture in no time. Even if he has little chances of winning the title right now, it is almost certain that the fans will enjoy watching him step up against the 'monsters' of the SmackDown roster.

Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, last appeared at WrestleMania 36. He faced Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship, and the latter picked a well-deserved to win to kickstart a dominant title reign. There were rumours about Brock Lesnar returning for at SummerSlam, but that seems unlikely now.

Big E on facing Brock Lesnar

During his recent appearance on Table Talk, Big E revealed that he wants to face Brock Lesnar in a Single's Match. The two Superstars have never met in an official match. Hence, Big E picked Brock Lesnar as his dream opponent. Here's what Big E had to say,

"We have done some stuff with Brock Lesnar. I haven't had an official match with Brock, but it forced to pick one, maybe Brock. Let's say, Brock."

Big E also believes that the length of the title reign is more important than how many times the Superstar wins the gold. He said,

"You don't want to win the title and lose it the next day, you want to hold on to it as long as possible. So the number of reigns is cool. I think people get caught up in that… If I held a title for 20 days and I had like 10 titles, that's not that impressive. But if I held it for 90 days, which actually I think today is our 900th day of being tag champs, that's pretty impressive."

Big E said that the New Day have the best equation with The Usos. The two teams have feuded for long, and Big E believes that it is easy for them to put up great matches together.

"We just have really good chemistry with them in the ring, outside the ring. We see the business the same way - we're selfless. It's so easy to put the matches together." (h/t WrestlingINC)

Big E then noted that he would also like to work against the likes of The Undisputed Era. But for now, it will be interesting to see how WWE will book him in a Single's run.