Big E wants to see 310 lb star win all titles in WWE by the end of 2025

WWE Superstar Big E has made a bold comment about a co-worker on his X handle. E wants current NXT Champion Oba Femi to win all titles in the promotion by the end of 2025.

Oba Femi is one of the most promising stars in all of WWE. His intimidating stature and in-ring skills make him one of the most exciting stars in the company and many fans see him as a future world champion.

Big E shares this sentiment as well. He has heaped massive praise on Oba Femi in the past. In a new post on X, the former WWE Champion said Femi would win all titles in the company by the end of 2025 if it were up to him.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is also a big fan of Oba Femi

Big E isn't the only wrestling personality who sees big things in Femi's future. WWE veteran Booker T made a bold comment about the NXT Champion on an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

Check out his comments below:

"Oba, he’s done so much so soon in his career. He seems like one of those guys that’s gonna have one of those Hall of Fame careers, and it seems like he’s gonna do it in about ten years [laughs], I’m serious. It’s something about these NIL guys, they pick it up so quick. They’re coming in, and they’re learning television. They’re learning how to go out and perform. Then they bring in such a realism to the game at the same time." [H/T - Fightful]

Femi is bound to do well under the Triple H regime on the main roster when he's eventually promoted. As for Big E, the heavyweight wrestler has been out with an injury for about three years at this point.

He suffered an injury during a match on SmackDown back in March 2022. At this point, there's no concrete news on if E will ever be able to return to in-ring action.

