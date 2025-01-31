Big E will be forced to return to WWE before retiring because of one reason, feels legend (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer has said that he thinks that Big E will be forced to return to the company for one reason before he can retire. The legend shared his opinion on the star's return recently.

Teddy Long was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Bill Apter, where the WWE Hall of Famer said that The New Day needed to finally provoke their former stable mate enough that he returned to the ring.

Long felt that if the former New Day member had to come back to finish this feud in WWE, then it had to happen in the ring. He said that his former best friends wrestling him was the only thing that made sense and just coming back to talk was not going to work. He said that they needed to do something devastating that would force the 38-year-old star to come back and wrestle one last time before he retires once and for all.

He advocated for the former New Day member's family to be at ringside and for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to interact with them, forcing him to return. The star absolutely needs to return to finish his feud, as per Teddy Long.

“Well if he’s going to come back, he needs to come back one last time in the ring. Him coming back talking to them, he’s done all the talking. That don’t mean nothing no more. They need to do something devastating that will bring Big E back. Maybe they need to have Big E’s family down there some day. Not Big E, just sitting at ringside," Long said. [1:35 – 1:58]

Check out his comments in the video below:

The coming weeks will determine whether the former New Day member is returning to the ring soon or not.

