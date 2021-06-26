Big E becomes the first SmackDown Superstar to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match

Big E may have lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37, but he has picked himself and is moving forward.

The former Intercontinental Champion took on Apollo Crews on this week's episode of SmackDown in the first Money in the Bank Ladder match qualifier for the blue brand.

It was a terrific match that saw both men try their best to put the other out of commission. However, it wasn't Apollo Crews' day as Big E sealed the victory, becoming the first competitor from SmackDown to qualify for the Ladder match.

There are still a couple more slots to be filled by SmackDown Superstars for the pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see who joins Big E in the coming weeks.

The WWE Universe has been calling for Big E to be added to the WWE Universal Championship picture. A victory at Money in the Bank will do just that, elevating and sealing him as a main-event talent.

Big E joins Riddle, Ricochet, and John Morrison in the ladder match

Big E is the first SmackDown star to qualify, but RAW has already had three superstars confirmed for the ladder match. This week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw three qualifying matches featuring the likes of AJ Styles, Riddle, Ricochet, Randy Orton, John Morrison, and Drew McIntyre.

Riddle, Ricochet, and John Morrison pulled off major upsets in their respective matches to qualify for the ladder match. It was announced later during the episode that there will be a Last Chance qualification match on next week's RAW between Styles, Orton, and McIntyre. It will be interesting to see which of these legends will join Big E and the rest of the Superstars at Money in the Bank.

