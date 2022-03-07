"There’s several things" - Big E reveals what he would've done differently in his WWE Championship reign

SmackDown Superstar Big E has opened up on his run with the WWE Championship, stating that he would've done a few things differently.

The New Day member lost the coveted title to Brock Lesnar in a Fatal Five Way match at the Day 1 Premium Live Event. He never received a rematch against The Beast Incarnate for the title. Instead, he was moved to the blue brand to reunite with Kofi Kingston.

In a recent interview with Z100's Josh Martinez, Big E said he wished he had a longer reign with the WWE Championship and that he could've done more dynamic things.

"There’s several things I would do differently [with his WWE title reign] but again, like I said, my focus really is just on performing. I do the best I can. But, you know, I wish it would have lasted longer, I wish we would have had the opportunity to do some more dynamic things and you know, I don’t think it — it’s difficult to really latch on to a new champion when they have — within their first month, they have multiple losses on TV but again, we can go down this path. Look man, I [genuinely appreciate] all the people who support me and who want better for me. I also want better for myself and I guess I’ll just leave it there," said E. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Big E comments on similarities between him and Kofi Kingston's WWE title reign

One of the most interesting things about Big E and Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship run is that it both ended at the hands of Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate defeated Kingston for the title on SmackDown in 2019, while E lost the title to him last January.

During the interview, Big E discussed the similarities between him and Kofi's title loss.

"It’s interesting I’ll say, how our runs [his and Kofi's championship runs] weren’t too drastically different, you know? Kind of that falling off of a cliff feeling at the hands of one Brock Lesnar and then suddenly, it feels like you woke up a year prior and you’re back to doing what you were doing before but you know, I’ll say he’s a guy [Kofi Kingston] who’s handled it with grace. He’s a guy who, you know, he didn’t complain or he didn’t show up to work pouting," said E.

Both stars are beloved by the fans, and they're part of one of the greatest teams in WWE history, The New Day.

