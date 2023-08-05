Big E and WWE have discussed massive non-wrestling role for him

Big E and WWE have discussed a potential non-wrestling role for him.

It has been over a year since E suffered a neck injury during a tag team match on SmackDown. His fans have been patiently waiting for him to return to the squared circle.

Big E recently opened up about his future during the SummerSlam 2023 press conference. While speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE Champion revealed that he has discussed a potential commentary gig with the promotion.

"Big E tells Chris Featherstone that he and WWE have discussed him being a color commentator. He said that @BeckyLynchWWE 's concerns are real and he'd need a pee bucket or a catheter"

He said that @BeckyLynchWWE's concerns are real and he'd need a pee bucket or a catheter

Big E has achieved his main goal in WWE

Back in 2020, The New Day member revealed his goal in WWE. He clarified to Corey Graves that he wanted to hold the company's top title belt.

Here's what he said:

“There’s actually a quote that I don’t remember saying but I guess I did years ago that sometimes people will send me – it’s something like ‘If your goal isn’t to be world champion, then you don’t deserve to be here’. I feel that way. If a world championship isn’t something that’s in front of me, then I feel like I’m doing a disservice not only to myself but to the fans and to Kofi and Woods." [H/T 411Mania]

The 37-year-old star finally realized his dream and became the WWE Champion when he cashed in his MITB briefcase on Bobby Lashley two years ago.

His reign lasted about four months before he lost the belt to Brock Lesnar. Big E has always been a great mic worker, and his fans would love to see him behind the announce table if this is it for him as a wrestler.

