  • "Big Jim is going to find his way out" - Rikishi opens up on Jimmy Uso's big future plans

"Big Jim is going to find his way out" - Rikishi opens up on Jimmy Uso's big future plans

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 20, 2025 15:45 GMT
Jimmy Uso (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jimmy Uso (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Rikishi has opened up about his son Jimmy Uso and his plans. He praised "Big" Jim and believes that he will eventually succeed as a singles competitor.

Jimmy is signed to WWE SmackDown, where he formed an alliance with Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf is looking to regain the WWE United States Championship from Solo Sikoa after losing the title at Night of Champions. Unfortunately for Jimmy, he has already had his chance to win the title, but failed at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

On Instagram, Rikishi gave his props to Jimmy Uso and explained why it is important for tag team wrestlers to have their luck as singles competitors.

"I always say Big Jim, Big Jim is a talented guy. You know, he's a very talented kid, one of my sons. In due time, I think Big Jim is going to find his way out there and win, win the hearts, into the fans. He's already done, but to be able to see the boys get off, do their own deals as single competitors. You know, as a wrestler, it's a challenging feeling, but it's a feeling that you must try, right? Because you don't want to be that, 'We're popular as a tag team.' But, now, as pro wrestlers, you know, you want to venture out there, and you want to try and if it flops, then that's what it is. But if not, you never know," Rikishi said.
Check out Rikishi's post on Instagram and his interview:

Jimmy Uso failed to win the WWE United States Championship against Solo Sikoa

Jimmy Uso has been feuding with Solo Sikoa and the MFT for months. He has also agreed to help Jacob Fatu, who finds himself outnumbered against Sikoa's group.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Jimmy ambushed Sikoa's group, allowing Fatu to destroy the rest of them. Fatu and Jimmy stood tall as Sikoa was arrested by police for staging a car crash.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Rikishi on Instagram and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Harish Raj S
