Big medical update on Ezekiel after being stretchered out on RAW

Ezekiel didn't have the best night on RAW. While his appearances have been a little more infrequent, he might take some time away due to what happened on the latest episode of RAW. WWE has provided a medical update on him.

Kevin Owens seemingly defeated Ezekiel via referee stoppage (a result that isn't confirmed). However, his brutal assault on Elias' younger brother resulted in him being stretchered out as he was assisted by WWE medical staff, referees, and authority figure Adam Pearce.

WWE has provided an official update on Ezekiel, revealing that he was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated after the powerbomb he received on the ring apron, seemingly injuring his spine.

In a statement made while leaving RAW (over an hour before the show was to end), Kevin Owens simply reminded everybody that this is still the Kevin Owens show.

This was likely a move to re-establish him after he lost a little bit of his direction. Some have seemingly forgotten that he headlined WrestleMania 38 (Night 1) this year.

Will Owens thrive under Triple H? What will be the fate of Elias' younger brother? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Neda Ali