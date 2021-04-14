Costly miscommunication helps MSK retain NXT Tag Team titles

WWE announced yesterday that NXT's move to Tuesday night would see MSK make their first title defense against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. MSK's challengers became the No. 1 contenders by defeating Breezango on the Kick-off show of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two.

Although Maverick and Dain are an odd pairing, the fan-favorite babyfaces have been a well-oiled machine lately. However, a miscommunication between the two allowed MSK to pick up the win and successfully retain the tag team titles tonight.

AND STILL! MSK successfully defend their #WWENXT Tag Team titles. pic.twitter.com/MoaoI8wmRb — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 14, 2021

Both Dain and Maverick put up a good fight against Wes Lee and Nash Carter. At one moment, it looked like The Beast of Belfast was going to close the book and turn his team into the new NXT Tag Team Champions. However, Lee and Carter rallied back with their fast-paced aerial offense.

The champions then picked up the pieces by hitting a double-team Blockbuster finisher on Maverick. Carter took out Dain with a Tope Con Hilo to keep him out as Lee covered Maverick for the three-count.

The misfortune continued for Dain and Maverick. As Dain was checking on his partner, they were attacked from behind by Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. Alexander Wolfe, Dain's former SAnitY stablemate, provided the distraction.

This is not the first time that Dain has been targeted by Imperium. Wolfe ridiculed his former stablemate a few months ago on the black and gold brand for allegedly becoming too soft by aligning himself with Maverick.

MSK were booed tonight on NXT

One odd thing that fans on the internet and those watching at home pointed out was that MSK got booed tonight by the NXT Universe present at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

People are booing MSK. That's interesting. #WWENXT — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) April 14, 2021

This is surprising, as MSK are babyfaces much like their contenders for tonight. Considering NXT Champion Karrion Kross was cheered during the opening of NXT, anything is possible.

As mentioned above, Imperium's attack on Dain and Maverick could mean that they are vying for MSK's NXT Tag Team Championships. Perhaps Barthel and Aichner can become two-time NXT Tag Team Champs in the near future? Only time will tell.