"They don't have a clue" - Big mistake with WWE's booking of The Fiend revealed by former writer

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was quite critical of WWE's recent booking of The Fiend. Russo pointed out that WWE television badly needs The Fiend to be a part of it right now.

We found out on WWE RAW that Randy Orton has to face Alexa Bliss at Fastlane if The Viper wants to get Bliss out of his life. Bliss has been a thorn in Orton's side in recent months, with Orton spitting black liquid and even getting a fireball thrown at his face by the former women's champion, which briefly caused Orton to wear a mask.

Vince Russo would talk about a big issue with how WWE have booked The Fiend in recent months, namely The Fiend not being on WWE television since the Firefly Inferno match. Russo compared it to Jason and Freddie Krueger not being in certain Friday the 13th and Nightmare On Elm street films respectively:

"You know what this reminds me of a little bit? You know we have the great series of horror films. We got Friday The 13th with Jason, we got Nightmare On Elm Street with Freddie Krueger... you got those great series. You know what this is the equivalent of? You know what, in Friday The 13th three and four, Jason's not going to be in these movies. He'll be in one and two and we'll bring him back for five and six. That's what this is the equivalent of. Freddie, you know, Freddie Krueger won't be in Nightmare On Elm Street 4, we'll bring him back for five but right now the plans aren't for him to be in four. It's incredible and when you think about why they're doing this, because they don't have a clue about what to do with the guy, it makes it 10 times worse."

Vince Russo believes WWE might hold off on The Fiend's return until WrestleMania

The Fiend has not appeared on WWE television since being 'burned' by Randy Orton in the Firefly Inferno match at the TLC PPV. Vince Russo suggested that WWE could hold off on his return until WrestleMania:

"I'm thinking they're going to hold him [The Fiend] off till Mania. But I'm sitting over here saying, guys come on, stop already. This show needs Bray Wyatt and The Fiend so badly and you think you're going to save it for Mania because it's going to be big. Guys, come on, please."

Advertisement

Randy Orton is set to face Alexa Bliss at the upcoming WWE Fastlane PPV.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.