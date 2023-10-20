Big name provides an update regarding the release of Vince McMahon's Netflix documentary

Bill Simmons recently provided an update regarding the release of the Vince McMahon's docuseries.

The Netflix project was first announced in 2020. WWE was also announced as a partner, with Simmons and Chris Smith declared as the Executive Producer and the Director for the series, respectively.

During an appearance on SI Media With Jimmy Traina, Simmons revealed that the docuseries is set for a release in the 'first part' of next year.

"Oh yeah [the Vince McMahon documentary is happening]. It's f*****g awesome. I think it's gonna be the first part of next year, and Chris Smith is directing it...I don't know if he's one of the five best documentary directors or one of the best three or whatever. Whatever short list it's on, he's on it and we spent a lot of time on it and I don't wanna say too much," Simmons said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

When asked about whether he had access to McMahon during the whole process, the executive producer revealed that he had access to him and said that the documentary has a chance to be pretty spectacular.

"Well that was the initial conceit of it so I don't wanna say too much, but I will say that I think it has a chance to be pretty spectacular," Simmons said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

You can check out the podcast below:

It seems that the fans will have to wait till 2024 for the Netflix docuseries.

Bill Simmons reveals what Vince McMahon would think about his documentary

A Netflix docuseries capturing the life of Vince McMahon is expected to come out in 2024.

During an appearance on SI Media With Jimmy Traina, the show's executive producer, Bill Simmons, was asked what Mr. McMahon would feel about the final product.

"I don't know, I don't know [how Vince will feel about it]... I would never speak for Vince. He's been in my life for my entire life. I literally cannot remember my life without him being in it so, I think if you look at him from the - strip away all the other stuff and just talk about the last 50 years that he had, it's a pretty good topic for a documentary," Simmons said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see what parts of McMahon's journey are being covered in the docuseries.

Are you excited about the release of Vince McMahon's documentary? Let us know in the comments section below.

