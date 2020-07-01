Big Show addresses fans that think he is Randy Orton's next "victim"

The Big Show is one of WWE's most loved and loyal Superstars. He made his debut back in 1999 at St. Valentine's Massacre in a match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the WWE, The Big Show has made quite a few appearances in the promotion. Currently, it looks like he will be facing Randy Orton in a match at WWE Extreme Rules.

The Big Show vs Randy Orton

The Big Show was a guest on WWE Live Dhamaal earlier today. During the interview, He spoke about his time in the WWE, his favorite moments, and his feud with Randy Orton. When The Big Show was asked about what he thought about fans writing him off as Randy Orton's next "victim", The Giant said the following;

"Randy Orton didn't get the name The Viper just because it was a cool slogan. Randy has been someone who picks his opportunities. He has always been very calculating and has an instinct of striking when opportunity is best for him. Obviously, I don't expect Randy to come at me head up in a face to face confrontation because that isnt his style. Adds a little bit anxiety on myself as well as I have to keep my head on swivel. And now he is getting some mentoring from Ric Flair, who we know is the a dangerous player in the game, ever and that type of two individuals together makes a very dangerous combination. Maybe I am the next victim but I don't think you can be in the business as long as I have and worry about stuff like that. I mean challenges are going to be presented to you, you just have to lace your boots up, step to the ropes and what happens, happens."

The match between Randy Orton and The Big Show is yet to be made official by the WWE.

If you use these quotes, please credit Sony Sports with an h/t to Sportskeeda