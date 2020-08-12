WWE legend The Big Show was a guest on this week's edition of The Bump and during his interaction with Gabriel Iglesias and the rest of the Bump crew, the former WWE World Champion opened up on the current version of Randy Orton.

'The Viper' has been on a hot run in 2020, starting with his feud against Edge, to stepping up as Drew McIntyre's challenger for the WWE Championship at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

In the lead-up to The Biggest Party of the Summer, Randy Orton has delivered some top-notch promos in order to build a certain degree of intensity for his feud with the reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. And 'The Viper' even went toe-to-toe with The Big Show on Monday Night RAW.

However, it was on this week's edition of RAW when Randy Orton reminded everyone why he is still regarded as one of the best heels in the wrestling world, even at the age of 40.

As was seen in the closing segment on RAW, Orton turned his back on his mentor Ric Flair in the most gruesome way possible and even hit 'The Nature Boy' with a Punt Kick. He also took things to an extremely personal level with his scathing promo.

The Big Show on Randy Orton's current version in WWE

Randy Orton's current version is quite possibly one of the most menacing one we've seen during his time in WWE. And heading into SummerSlam 2020, you could argue that the odds of watching the multi-time WWE World Champion walk out with the title are quite high.

If he does manage to dethrone McIntyre, Orton would've added another notable achievement to his decorated list of accomplishments in WWE.

The Big Show believes that Randy Orton is currently at the top of his game and added that we haven't seen a better version of 'The Viper' than the one we're witnessing right now.

"When I look at Randy Orton right now, he's never been better. Just where his mind is, his promos in the ring, I don't think we've ever seen a better Randy Orton than we're seeing right now. It's like it's all come together with his talent and his intensity has now all come together. Everything he's been through, he's on fire right now"- said The Big Show.

What's next for Randy Orton?

Randy Orton is just days away from once again challenging for the WWE Championship, as he is currently preparing for a highly-awaited match against reigning champ Drew McIntyre at The Biggest Party of the Summer.