WWE legend Big Show was recently interviewed by WWE India. During the interview, fans got the chance to ask Big Show questions via social media. Big Show was asked about his favourite WWE matches. Big Show named his match against Brock Lesnar and the one with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather as amongst his favourties:

Beating Brock Lesnar in Madison Square Garden, working with Brock there. The WrestleMania moment with Floyd Mayweather. It would be unfair and unjust to pick one favorite out of all of that. The best way to describe it is that all of my favorite matches were like my kids, and I couldn’t just pick one favorite kid because they were all a part of me. So, I would say a few of my kids stand out better. But I love them all. H/T: 411Mania

Big Show opens up about Indian WWE Superstars and The Great Khali

Later on in the interview with WWE India, Big Show was asked about WWE Superstars from India and their potential in WWE. Big Show said that Indian Superstars had a lot of talent and he saw a big future in some of those who are currently signed to WWE NXT:

I think there's an incredible amount of talent in WWE Superstars from India, right now. Definitely in NXT, some bigger kids that have size, that have athleticism. They have presence. And, I think there's a lot of opportunity for those Superstars to do well in WWE.

Big Show was also asked about The Great Khali and what it was like working with him. The WWE legend put over Khali as someone with a huge heart and said that he was happy to see how Khali was helping the next generation:

He’s wonderful. Genuinely one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. He has a huge heart, he’s very, very chill. He’s calm and doesn’t get upset about much. Just chill. Good sense of humor. I’m glad to see Khali has taken those experiences and is reinvesting that into the next generation. Definitely very happy for him on that.

Big Show also spoke about the possibility of wrestling Keith Lee some day, and said that he would definitely be open to the idea.