Big Show reacts to the possibility of Randy Orton attacking him next in WWE

After Randy Orton took out Edge and Christian, could The Big Show be his next victim on WWE RAW?

The Big Show is not worried about Randy Orton and any possible attack from The Viper.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Randy Orton hovers over Christian on WWE RAW

Randy Orton is currently in the middle of one of his biggest vicious streaks in WWE. While The Viper has always been rather questionable when it comes to his violent temper, ever since Edge has returned to WWE, Randy Orton has been particularly fierce in attempting to injure and incapacitate his friend. This was seen again on last night's episode of WWE RAW, where Christian was completely taken out with a punt by Randy Orton. On RAW Talk, Samoa Joe talked about how Randy Orton seemingly has gone back to his 'legend killer' roots and then asked Big Show if he was worried about Orton.

"I finished the last chapter of @EdgeRatedR's redemption. I don't want to finish the last chapter of yours ... but I HAD TO."#WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/SvMobnO8ON — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

Big Show talks about Randy Orton possibly attacking him next in WWE

Over the last two days, Randy Orton has not only taken out Edge with a punt at WWE Backlash that he had not used for a long time but he has also destroyed Christian with the punt on WWE RAW.

Samoa Joe, on RAW Talk, questioned whether Randy Orton was going back to his roots as a 'Legend Killer' and given that Big Show was involved with advising Christian backstage on WWE RAW asked Big Show if he felt that Randy Orton could come after him next on WWE RAW.

Big Show replied that he was not worried about Randy Orton and that he had been around for a long time, wrestling some of the top stars in the business. He knew that he could take on Randy Orton and was not afraid of him.

"I've been in this business for four decades. I've competed against some of the greatest Superstars this business has ever seen. If there's a target on my back, good, come get it. I'm not in this for titles, I'm not in this for ego. I still enjoy what I do, I still enjoy competing, and I enjoy being around the young men and women in the locker room. There's only one place where you can get that sort of camaraderie. So if there's a target on my back, and there's a youngin out there or an apex predator out there that wants a piece of The Big Show, the Giant, I got plenty. It's not my first rodeo. I'm not the guy for Randy Orton to talk trash to, I'm not the guy for Randy Orton to step up to. Because I'm not scared of Randy Orton, I know Randy Orton, I'm not afraid of Randy. Randy better be afraid of me."