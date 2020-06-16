Big Show returns on RAW to confront the Big Ninja

RAW had a lot of interesting appearances planned for this week's show.

WWE legend certainly knew how to make his presence known.

No one saw that coming!

In a RAW that was full of surprises, WWE legend Big Show made his return to the television following one of the matches tonight. He was brought as a backup by The Viking Profits as they teamed up the Street Profits to take on Akira Tozawa's Ninjas on RAW.

Their match quickly came to an end with RAW Tag Team Champions and their friends picking up an easy win via pinfall. However, that loss didn't go quite well with Akira Tozawa who would then decided to enter the ring along with the giant WWE Superstar who made his debut last night at Backlash 2020.

We've got ourselves a NINJA FIGHT on #WWERaw ... and the VIKING PROFITS are already clicking! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8rWl4mIeoE — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 16, 2020

For the first few minutes, it looked like the Big Ninja is about to demolish the two teams. After a few moments of pause, Big Show's music echoed in the WWE Performance Centre, and the WWE legend walked up to the ring to even things out for Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

With the helped of Big Show, the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders quickly cleared the ring. In the meantime, Akira Tozawa and the Big Ninja left the squared circle in order to avoid a physical confrontation with WWE's resident big man.

How do you combat a BIG NINJA?



With a BIG SHOW, of course!#WWERaw @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/c9xlGDU8UF — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

Big Show's return on RAW

WWE legend Big Show made a surprising return on RAW this week. The last time he was inside the ring, it was for a match against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship right after WrestleMania 36. Big Show misty spends time with the developmental talents and helps them with their training that they require both inside and outside the ring.

Even during Big Show's last appearance on WWE TV, his intention was to test Drew McIntyre and back then, he encouraged the 'Scottish Psychopath' by saying that the latter has the potential to become on to the greatest champions of all time.

It is expected that Big Show would have had similar words of encouragement for the two tag teams on RAW. Moreover, featuring in the same segment as WWE legend Big Show would immensely beneficial for Akira Tozawa and the Big Ninja, Jordan Omogbehin.