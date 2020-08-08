Big Show reveals the conversation he had with Vince McMahon about his role in WWE

WWE Superstar Big Show has made a big impact on WWE over the last two decades, and still makes odd appearances on WWE programming. The former WWE Champion is at the end of his wrestling career, and he could call time on his career soon.

While speaking to TV Guide, Big Show spoke about retirement from WWE, and what he plans to do after retiring. He also revealed the conversations he has had with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about retirement from WWE:

"Right now, it's not on my mind (retirement), but it's always there. Let's face it, I've been doing this for 25 years. I'm not a spring chicken anymore. I have to see where our business evolves and see where I can fit in and still be an asset. Vince [McMahon] and I have talked extensively many times together about my role and what he wants from me and what I want to give to the company.

"And I always want to contribute to WWE and the younger talent. I'm still excited for more shows and more opportunities and more angles. If it gets to a point where it's time to say goodbye, then I will step back and work more behind the scenes. Hopefully, they'll give me a job backstage doing something.

Big Show in WWE

Big Show made his WWE debut way back in 1999, and has been with the company since. He has won numerous titles with the company, becoming a Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion in his spell with WWE.

His appearances on WWE have become minimal over the last few years, as he has had other projects away from WWE. Big Show has had his own TV show on Netflix called The Big Show Show, which debuted earlier this year.

He has made a few appearances this year, first aligning with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe on RAW. He then had a match at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre, just moments after McIntyre won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar. More recently, he was in a brief feud with Randy Orton on RAW.