Big Show reveals being frustrated with The Undertaker for confronting him backstage in WWE

The Big Show is known for being the 'largest athlete' in the world. During his decades-long career in wrestling, The Big Show has been a part of quite a few memorable segments in both WCW and WWE. Before he came to WWE, The Big Show was a big part of WCW and there he was being portrayed as a main-event Superstar. Unfortunately, when he came to WWE, he had to start over from the bottom in terms of locker room hierarchy. One of the people who confronted him regularly about what he was doing in the ring, was none other than The Undertaker.

Cannot stress enough how happy I am to see the success of #TheNewDay @TrueKofi @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD. Fun talking about Kofi’s excellent card game, #TheBigShowShow in @netflix and life in this business. Check it out! #NewDayPod pic.twitter.com/NQmrAb720q — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) July 6, 2020

During a recent appearance on The New Day's Feel The Power podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), The Big Show talked about how The Undertaker confronted him backstage multiple times for an a**-chewing.

The Undertaker confronted Big Show backstage in WWE

The Big Show talked about his thought process when he first came to WWE and said that at the time, he had already been a Champion in WCW and considered himself to be one of the people that should easily fit into the locker room when he first came to WWE. However, that was not the case and it took some time before he was a real part of the locker room.

Talking about The Undertaker, Big Show revealed that The Undertaker confronted him backstage regularly to give him advice. The Big Show admitted that at this point in his WWE career, he did not really enjoy getting shouted at by The Undertaker. However, now, he can appreciate it more and even says the same thing to younger WWE Superstars now.

"I've had a few discussions with this [wags finger]. If you've been around, you know who finger this is, The Undertaker's. It's funny. I sat through many an ass chewing from him that, at the time, I was like, 'God, why is this guy just picking on me? Jesus Christ, every time I do something, this guy's on my [expletive]!' But, do you know what? Now that I'm older, I get it.