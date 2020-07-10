Big Show reveals reason Vince McMahon banned him from WWE Gorilla Position

The Big Show ended up getting banned by Vince McMahon in WWE.

Vince McMahon had more than enough of The Big Show next to him.

The Big Show and Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is known for being a very stubborn person when it comes to only doing what he thinks is right and not bothering what anyone else’s opinion was. However, given enough time and the right person, even the opinion of Vince McMahon can be worn down. During a recent conversation with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, on their podcast, Big Show described how he was finally able to convince the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon regarding what he had to say.

Big Show recently appeared on The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast, where he talked about a variety of things like how he felt that Kofi Kingston would not fit into The New Day and more. One of the things that he talked about was how much he had to beg WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to get a show of his own and actually ended up banned from The Gorilla Position.

WWE's Big Show talks about getting banned by Vince McMahon from the Gorilla Position

For a very long time, The Big Show wanted a show of his own and wanted Vince McMahon to allow it to happen. While he recently got his own sitcom in a Netflix and WWE collaboration, Big Show revealed that he had been working on it for a long time and used to drive Vince McMahon crazy, by sitting next to him at the WWE Gorilla Position.

When he went particularly crazy by bothering Vince McMahon, however, the WWE Chairman had enough and actually banned him from the Gorilla Position for a month.

“I have driven Vince nuts since Rock was on Saturday Night Live for a Sitcom. All those trips overseas to Iraq and Afghanistan with Vince, I sat next to him and I was driving him nuts. All those nights you guys came to RAW and I was sitting in the chair next to him? At some point that night I had driven him nuts about my TV show. I wanted a show. I was like, ‘I can do this! I can do this!’ When King of Queens came out, I think Vince banned me from Gorilla for about a month. I was like, ‘You see, I can do this Vince! I can do this!’”

Thankfully, it all worked out and The Big Show now has his own show.

