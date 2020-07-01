Big Show reveals the moment he thought he broke his spine during violent match with Brock Lesnar

The Big Show talks about his iconic match with Brock Lesnar

The Big Show is a multi-time WWE Champion in the company

Lesnar vs Show

The Big Show has been a staple on WWE for over two decades. While The Giant has had quite a career in WWE, winning almost every major belt including the WWE Championship, he is always helping younger talent get over with the fans.

Big Show has recently returned to WWE RAW and has been feuding with Randy Orton ever since The Viper took out Edge and Christian a few weeks back. The Big Show will be facing Randy Orton soon.

The Big Show was guest on Sony Sports' WWE Live Dhamal on Facebook and spoke about a variety of topics including his upcoming match with Randy Orton, The Ruthless Aggression Era, and his iconic match with Brock Lesnar that broke the ring among other topics.

Big Show vs Brock Lesnar

Speaking about his match with Brock Lesnar where the two men broke the ring after a superplex from the top turnbuckle, The Big Show revealed why it was a special moment.

It's a little bit of weird feeling because you are connected to the ring with your body and when the ring breaks you think 'is that my spine?'. I mean you don't know because thats how quick injuries can happen. That's why we say please don't try this at home because we are professional and do this in the right environment.

The ring breaking itself, that moment with Brock Lesnar is what I call a perfect moment in time.It was the right crowd and the right opponent, and if you look back at the moment you can see the energy in the crowd.

(Please interlink the article and give H/T credit if you use the quotes)

He further joked saying that it was a huge moment and if we had social media back then he would have been 'trending'.

Advertisement

The Big Show has multiple clashes with The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar over the years and even though they've had many violent moments, none would compare to the time the two men broke the ring and risked injury in the process.

The Big Show also mentioned during the interview that he felt that this moment would be remembered by fans like the Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant match.

To stay updated with your news, follow Sportskeeda, and don't forget to catch Blockbusters @8 on Sony TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3.