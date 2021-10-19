Big stipulation added to women's Triple Threat, Updated WWE NXT 2.0 card

Tomorrow's Women's Triple Threat match on WWE NXT 2.0 will have huge ramifications for next week's tag team title match at Halloween Havoc.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will defend the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles next week in a Triple Threat match against Toxic Attraction and the team of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. But one team will have a major advantage going into that match.

One woman from each team will compete in a triple threat match tomorrow, with the winner securing the right to spin the wheel to determine the stipulation of the women's tag team title bout at Halloween Havoc.

The wheel, however, could turn out to be more of a blessing than a curse. Will the winner provide a big advantage for her team at Halloween Havoc? We'll find out soon enough.

Can WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa co-exist with Bron Breakker?

Next week Tommaso Ciampa will defend the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker at Halloween Havoc. But before they stand across the ring from one another, they must team up tomorrow night against The Grizzled Young Veterans.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com hyping up the match:

A lot can happen between now and Halloween Havoc, and Bron Breakker wants to make sure Tommaso Ciampa is at his best when the two meet for the NXT Championship. So, when The Grizzled Young Veterans tried to intimidate The Blackheart, Breakker stepped in to back up the champ.

They may be on opposite sides of the ring come Oct. 26, but for now, Ciampa and Breakker will unite in an effort to take down GYV. Can the tentative allies work together long enough to earn a victory, or will Ciampa and Breakker head into Halloween Havoc less than 100 percent thanks to GYV?

Here is everything currently announced for tomorrow's episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

Tony D'Angelo in action

NXT Breakout tournament match between Odyssey Jones and Andre Chase

A women's triple threat match to determine who spins the wheel for next week's tag team title match

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa teams up with Bron Breakker to face The Grizzled Young Veterans

Are you excited about this week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0? Which match or segment are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

