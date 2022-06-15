"I may get some flak for this one" – Former AEW star names Rhea Ripley in her Mount Rushmore of female talent (Exclusive)

Former AEW star Big Swole believes WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is gradually making her way to the top of the wrestling business.

Swole spoke Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast this week. She discussed her time in AEW, training with her husband Cedric Alexander, and her future aspirations of being a part of WWE.

During the interview, the 32-year-old star spoke about some of the groundbreaking women in wrestling and named her Mount Rushmore of female talent in the business. She chose Gail Kim, Rhea Ripley, Jazz, and Chyna as her top four and explained why she chose them.

"That's hard. That's hard because I like a mix of the new school and the old school. I would have to say Gail Kim. One, because she's just great inside the ring. I may get some flak for this one but I feel like Rhea Ripley is top-notch. And I feel like she's on her way." Swole said. " Definitely going to put Jazz up there. I just feel like she made the stars. I feel like there wouldn't be any Trish Stratus if it wasn't for Jazz. If it wasn't for her taking the bumps, doing the matches, and stuff like that. You're only as good as your competitors across the ring from you. And I'm going to put Chyna because of the impact, accolades and she was amazing," said Swole.(From 23:52 - 25:30)

Rhea Ripley will battle Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank

Bianca Belair has been a dominant champion since she won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. She successfully retained the title against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The EST of WWE will have a unique challenge in her next title defense when she faces Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank. The Nightmare stood tall against Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four-Way match on the June 6 episode of RAW to earn a shot at the title.

While Big Swole touted her as a top-notch superstar, it will be interesting to see whether Ripley can regain the RAW Women's Championship at the next premium live event.

