Brock Lesnar is a man known for his privacy and is pretty clear that he enjoys being in the middle of the ring when it comes to WWE. But beyond that, he keeps his presence backstage interactions to a minimum (allegedly). On AEW Unrestricted, Big Swole recounted that she told Brock Lesnar a joke that caught him off guard backstage in WWE.

Big Swole told Brock Lesnar she could destroy him

Big Swole was a guest on AEW Unrestricted to discuss AEW, her life, and entry into wrestling. Through a friend, she got an opportunity to be an extra in WWE and the backstage area, she saw Brock Lesnar. She recalled that all the extras who approached him were acting all 'stuck up' and saying 'hello sir.'

Swole took a different approach. She walked up to Brock Lesnar and said:

''I walked up to him and I was like, Brock, right? He was like, 'yeah.' I just want to let you know that I could whoop your a**. The fact that I had the b***s to say that, because I was going to make him laugh because obviously, he was so p****d off with everybody just stopping him 24/7. And he's like, 'That's funny. What's your name?' I'm like, I'm Ariel. 'Ok, I'll remember that. You can whoop my a**?' Yeah, I can whoop your a**. He said, okay, okay and he walks off."

It certainly took courage for Big Swole to say that to Brock Lesnar, and it seems that Lesnar will not forget her anytime soon.

