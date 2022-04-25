Big Swole shares insights into her relationship with WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Big Swole recently revealed how her relationship with Cedric Alexander began.

Swole debuted on RAW in 2016 in a match against Nia Jax. She also participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament. Swole has also been associated with Rise Wrestling and AEW.

On the latest episode of The Sessions Podcast with Renee Paquette, Swole spoke about the evolution of her relationship with Cedric Alexander. She highlighted the moment they realized a serious turning point in their relationship:

“He ended up driving back from an ROH show, and this is how I knew it was real. He drove from Baltimore back home because he had to do something for his mom, and then he got back in the car that same day, and drove three hours to come see me." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Swole added that she didn't initially think much of it, but gradually over time, the two realized it was going to be much more than just a fling:

“I was, like, I think this is going to be a little bit more. At first, I was thinking this was just going to be a fling, we had a moment where we looked at each other and it was, like, I think this is going to be a little bit more. What sealed it was I told him to choose a movie for us to watch the next day, and I have hella movies, and he picked The Five Heartbeats, which is my favorite movie of all time." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Good morning beautiful people! Come and hang with me and @SwoleWorld on The Sessions. We dive into what’s she’s been up to since becoming a free agent, how she’s feeling, her relationship with AEW. We also get into her health, Cedric, mom life, her music. It’s a good one. Get it! Good morning beautiful people! Come and hang with me and @SwoleWorld on The Sessions. We dive into what’s she’s been up to since becoming a free agent, how she’s feeling, her relationship with AEW. We also get into her health, Cedric, mom life, her music. It’s a good one. Get it! https://t.co/6x92UGr02n

Big Swole on a potential return to AEW despite the controversial departure

Big Swole made her AEW debut in August 2019 and competed in the 21-Woman Casino Battle Royale at All Out. Swole then made several appearances on AEW Dark. She then debuted on Dynamite, successfully defeating Emi Sakura. One of Swole's notable feuds was with Britt Baker.

Last November, Swole announced her controversial departure from AEW, citing Tony Khan lagged in diversifying the brand.

Check out her tweet below:

In the same interaction with Renee Paquette on The Sessions Podcast, Big Swole stated she had no intention of burning bridges with AEW and looked forward to making a potential return.

