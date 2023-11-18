Big tag team break-up teased after Street Profits become number-one contenders on SmackDown

The Street Profits are officially the number one contenders to Finn Balor and Damain Priest's Undisputed Tag Team Championship. However, another team teased a break-up in the fallout of the match.

The number one contender's match featured three teams - The Brawling Brutes, The Street Profits and Pretty Deadly. The winner would face The Judgment Day on the SmackDown before Survivor Series 2023.

There was a miskick where Butch accidentally attacked Ridge Holland instead of the opponent, leading to the decisive win for The Profits. After the match, there was a clear divide between Butch and Holland.

This is a huge moment, especially since Sheamus isn't around for now. Many fans have been calling for Butch to revert to Pete Dunne, the character and personality that initially made him famous in WWE.

For those unaware, Pete Dunne's persona and character are somewhat different than Butch's. While the latter has a comedic element, Pete Dunne is no-nonsense.

As for The Profits, they will face Damian Priest and Finn Balor one day before Survivor Series 2023. It will be interesting to see how things play out in the tag team title scene.

