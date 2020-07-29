Big update on AEW Superstar Kris Statlander's surgery

AEW Superstar Kris Statlander underwent an important surgery earlier today. She sustained an injury on Dynamite last month after she suffered torn ACL while diving out of the ring.

Kris Statlander took to Twitter to share a simple post that confirmed that her surgery was successful. Earlier this week, Statlander shares the news about her upcoming surgery by posting the following tweet on her social media account.

"Tomorrow is surgery day, and I'm either going to spend my night watching #AEWDark or sleeping. Luckily I'll be entertained Wednesday as well on my first day of recovery knowing #AEWDynamite is LIVE Wednesday at 8/7c pm TNT. Who's watching with me?"

As of this writing, there are no reports about Kris Statlander's possible return to the in-ring action. The timeline of her complete recovery remains unknown, but it is expected that she will take a few weeks before being cleared for her return to the squared circle.

Kris Statlander sustains injury on AEW

Last month, Kris Statlander teamed up with AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida to take on Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford. During this tag team match, Statlander attempted a dive outside the ring. Unfortunately for her, this move resulted in a severe injury as Statlander ended up with torn ACL.

Following that, she took to Twitter and confirmed her injury. The unexpected turn of events on Dynamite resulted in a big blow to AEW as Statlander was ruled out of in-ring action. However, the AEW Superstar always stayed positive about making her return soon.

"Since the news is out. I told you I’d dive on Kip again and dammit I did. But in doing so, I ended up with a high grade tear in my ACL. Yes I need surgery. Yes I’ll be out of the ring for a while. I’ll do my best to still show up on your TVs as much as I can."

Once Kris Statlanders is back in AEW, she is expected to reignite her old rivalries. She is a promising Superstar and could soon be the top Superstar of the women's division in AEW.