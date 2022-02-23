Update on Bray Wyatt's post-WWE plans, details on his new movie

Bray Wyatt has kept himself busy since his WWE release last year.

Special makeup effects artist Jason Baker worked hand in hand with Bray Wyatt on the Firefly Funhouse vignettes on WWE television. Following Wyatt's release, the two decided to work on a movie together.

Baker was the most recent guest on RRBG Podcast to talk about a variety of subjects. When his upcoming movie with Wyatt was brought up, Baker revealed that it was coming along and touched on his relationship with Wyatt.

"It's happening. It's going," Jason Baker said. "We did some stuff in November in Tennessee and we're working on some more stuff. It's coming along. Hopefully, people like it once we get it all put together. I had such a blast working with him and directing him when we did the original, first eight Firefly Fun House segments, we just clicked and became really good friends."

Baker went on to praise Wyatt, calling the former WWE Superstar one of the smartest people he's ever known.

"He's an amazing collaborator and one of the smartest people I know. Why wouldn't I want to [work with him]? We have some other really good people involved. It should be fun once we finally get to put boots to the ground, which is always the hardest part, getting all your ducks in a row, which we're working on, and going from there."

Jason Baker would love to see Bray Wyatt back in WWE

When Baker was asked about Bray Wyatt's WWE release, Baker admitted that the whole situation was above his paygrade. However, he did express that he would love to see Wyatt return to the company in the future.

"It's all above my paygrade," Jason Baker said. "Again, I have an amazing relationship with Bray and an amazing relationship with WWE, they have been amazing to us. Of course, I wish he was still there, it was some of the funnest things I ever got to do, professionally and personally, was involved with him and WWE. Again, circumstances that I was not a part of and I don't know exactly what went down. It's just sort of how it goes. Would I like to see him back there? Of course. Is he going to be? I have no idea. Even if he was, I wouldn't want to know because I want to be surprised just like everyone else."

What do you make of Baker's comments? Would you like to see Wyatt return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comment section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

