Lana is out of WWE TLC with a storyline injury inflicted by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on RAW. Lana being out of action means that Asuka and a mystery partner will now challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the RAW Tag Team Championships. It looks like 12-time Champion Charlotte Flair could be the one to replace Lana.

Update on Charlotte Flair possibly returning at WWE TLC tonight

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there's a good chance that Charlotte will return at WWE TLC tonight. Meltzer said that he had asked around regarding Charlotte Flair and everyone he asked was quiet about it, which made him feel like she could be coming back tonight

"There's a lot of talk that it's Charlotte Flair. All I know when it comes to Charlotte Flair is that I've asked around and everyone's been like real quiet which makes me feel that she's coming back. There's a good chance of that."

Charlotte Flair hasn't been on WWE television for around six months. Her last WWE appearance came on the June 22nd episode of RAW where she was attacked by Nia Jax and was written of television.

Jax's attack on Flair, which wrote her off WWE, makes her the perfect replacement for Lana tonight at WWE TLC. Lana was injured in storyline earlier this week on RAW. Lana beat Nia Jax in a singles match on RAW after rolling her up. She then got taken out by Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a post-match beatdown. Asuka came out and drove Jax and Baszler away but it was too late for her to save Lana, as the damage to her foot had already been done.

I’m going to finish 2020 strong 💪🏻👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/e1I1V66rgm — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 3, 2020

The Queen has posted a number of Tweets in recent weeks, including her working out in the gym. These could possibly be teasing a return. We will just have to wait till TLC later tonight to see if she's actually returning.

