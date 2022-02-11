Big update on Goldberg's immediate WWE future after Elimination Chamber

It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's current run won't last long. He returned to WWE TV on last week's edition of SmackDown and confronted current Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A challenge for the top title was thrown down, which The Tribal Chief accepted. These two megastars are scheduled to battle in a singles match for the Universal title at Elimination Chamber 2022.

WWE has advertised the in-ring veteran for two SmackDown episodes before Elimination Chamber. However, they haven't advertised him for any of the shows after the premium live event, heading into WrestleMania 38. This indicates that his current run on the main roster is set to end on February 19 in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown is set to emanate from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. WWE will also tape next week's Elimination Chamber Go-Home episode of the blue brand. The former WCW World Champion has been advertised for both shows.

Has Goldberg won the Universal title before?

The Hall of Famer is a two-time Universal Champion. He won both titles on the road to WrestleMania. In 2017, he defeated Kevin Owens for the coveted belt in 22 seconds at WWE Fastlane and lost it to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

At Super ShowDown 2020, he squashed The Fiend in three minutes to win his second Universal title. At The Show of Shows that year, he lost the Universal title to Braun Strowman.

Judging by WWE's schedule for Goldberg, it looks like history won't be repeating itself this time around. Shortly after defeating Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, The Myth updated his future.

“I still feel as though I can wrestle, I still feel as though I can entertain. I have one more after this match, I have one more match on my contract and that’s it. We’ll see what happens. You never know," Goldberg said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

The one match Goldberg was talking about is almost on the horizon. Unless WWE signs him to a new contract, it looks like his run with the company is about to end.

