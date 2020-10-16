Big update on if Natalya is angry with Lacey Evans for knocking out her tooth on RAW

Natalya was part of the dual-brand Women's Battle Royal on the most recent RAW episode to determine the new #1 contender for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship. 'The Queen of Harts' was one of the final two competitors in the match alongside Lacey Evans, and they put on an impressive finishing sequence to end the match.

Natalya dumped Lacey Evans down to the floor and began to celebrate, only to later realize that Lana was still not officially eliminated. The Ravishing Russian would sneak up behind Natalya and eliminate the former Divas Champion.

Natalya not only walked away with an unwanted loss, but she also lost a tooth in the process as a result of a stiff strike from Lacey Evans.

Such a whirlwind of emotions tonight on #WWERaw ~ One thing I know for sure, @LaceyEvansWWE strikes are NO joke!! She’s a bad ass...knocked my tooth out...but I still eliminated her in the match! So there’s that! 😼👊 #BOAT pic.twitter.com/8yxsBnJpWK — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) October 13, 2020

Natalya reacts to losing a tooth on RAW

Natalya was a guest on D-Von Dudley's Table Talk podcast, and the veteran was asked whether she has any ill-feelings towards Evans over the accident.

Natalya is no stranger to dental mishaps as she lost her front teeth a few years ago during a match.

When it comes to the latest incident, Natalya is not upset with Lacey Evans as accidents happen in pro wrestling. Natalya explained that wrestling is not ballet, and it can sometimes get really hard-hitting in the ring.

Natalya said that Evans caught her with a kick to the face that fractured her tooth. The former SmackDown Women's Champion also revealed her initial backstage reaction following the match on RAW.

Here's what Natalya had to say:

"This is the second time in a wrestling match that I've lost a tooth. I lost my front teeth a few years ago upon some impact in the ring maybe three, four years ago. I was in Las Vegas. Had to get those fixed at an emergency dentist at midnight. It was quite fun.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, I got kicked in the mouth by [Lacey Evans], and do you know what's funny? Because people were asking me, 'Are you mad at Lacey [Evans]?' and the truth of the matter is, is no, because it's wrestling. "It is not a ballet. It's really, really--I mean, ballet is tough too, but it's hard as hell, and when we get in there, it's go time, and the girls don't play. I think sometimes, I think sometimes, the girls hit harder than the guys, and Lacey's a big girl. She's a strong girl, she's a bada-- and she booted me. She booted me in the tooth and fractured my tooth, and it was gone. So, I got backstage, and I was like, 'Oh my God! I lost a tooth!" H/T: WrestlingInc

Natalya ended her alliance with Lana on RAW before being drafted to SmackDown.