Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik have been feuding with Seth Rollins and his former protege Murphy for a few months at this point. We've seen Rollins "gouge" out Mysterio's eye in the Eye for an Eye match. This led to Dominik Mysterio making his in-ring debut at SummerSlam, facing Seth Rollins in a Street Fight in a losing effort.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio teamed up at WWE Payback to beat Seth Rollins and Murphy in a tag team match. Unfortunately, Rey Mysterio is now out injured and original reports suggested that he could be out for two months.

Dave Meltzer gave an update on Rey Mysterio's injury on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said that Mysterio's injury wasn't as bad as originally feared. As for a return date for Rey Mysterio, Meltzer noted that he could be back in four to six weeks:

It’s supposed to be..the last that I heard which would be last Wednesday or Thursday, they’re looking 4-6 weeks for Rey, it’s a partial tear, yeah. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Rey Mysterio and his family destroyed Murphy on WWE RAW

The Mysterio family made their presence felt on WWE RAW tonight. Dominik Mysterio was in action on the main event of RAW, where he took on Seth Rollins' former disciple Buddy Murphy. The Mysterio family accompanied Dominik to the ring for his match, with each of them carrying a Kendo stick.

The Mysterio family has been through a lot at the hands of the Monday Night Messiah and Murphy and they got some revenge. Rey's daughter Aalyah and wife Angie freed Dominik as he was caught up on the ropes. This led to Dominik hitting Murphy with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb through a table.

Dominik then tied Murphy up in the ropes and unloaded on him with Kendo sticks along with his dad, Rey Mysterio. Rey then invited Angie and Aalyah to come into the ring and attack Murphy with Kendo sticks, which they did. RAW ended up all four members of the Mysterio family unloading on Murphy with Kendo sticks.