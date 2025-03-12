Big upset at WWE NXT Roadblock 2025

There are some big matches scheduled for tonight as WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 is underway. The card is stacked, and some matches have already concluded, with one ending in a big upset.

The match in question was Jordynne Grace versus Roxanne Perez. The Juggernaut took on The Prodigy just a week after the latter attacked her backstage, and there was a lot on the line.

This was only the second time Grace and Perez had faced off one-on-one, but heading into WWE NXT Roadblock 2025, there was no denying that Perez was the favorite. After all, not only has she transcended into a main roster talent, but she also held the advantage over Grace, having defeated her in their only singles match at Battleground 2024.

Furthermore, Jordynne Grace faced obstacles as she appeared to have hurt her knee at the beginning of the match. However, she showed determination and power to stay in the game, ultimately securing victory by executing a Grace Driver on Perez. This result was unexpected, given the momentum Perez had displayed during the match.

This match at WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 could indicate what the future holds for both Grace and Perez. With this win, The Juggernaut will look to put herself in the picture for a championship. As for The Prodigy, perhaps this match marks the end of her time with the black-and-silver brand.

