Big 'Winner Takes All' match confirmed on NXT, Adam Cole responds

The main event of this week's NXT determined Adam Cole's next challenger.

Keith lee and Adam Cole will square off in a match with both their titles on the line.

A Champion vs Champion match is booked for two weeks from now

In the main event of this week's NXT, the North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his title against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano in a triple-threat match. As was told previously, the winner of this match will now challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Championship, in a winner takes all match.

As confirmed by WWE, two weeks from now, NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will lock horns wit both their championships on the line. Given that both the WWE Superstars have dominated their respective title pictures, it will be interesting to see who will walk out as the winner of their upcoming match.

As for Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor, both WWE NXT Superstars are expected to find themselves initiating compelling rivalries. Given the fact that they are both heels now and have already feuded on the Black and Gold brand, WWE will try to keep both these Superstars out of each other's way fr a while.

NXT Champion Adam Cole reacts to his next challenger

WWE Superstar and the leader of The Undisputed Era Adam Cole, has held the NXT Championship for more than a year now. His dominant title reign will be put to another test in two weeks' time, but Col looks prepared for the same.

Here's what Adam Cole said on Twitter:

I will put this as simple as I can. I have carried NXT on my back for over a year. For over a year, people have said I would lose the NXT championship. And EVERY SINGLE TIME I have proved them wrong. In 2 weeks, I cement my legacy as the greatest champ this brand has ever seen.

I will put this as simple as I can. I have carried NXT on my back for over a year. For over a year, people have said I would lose the NXT championship. And EVERY SINGLE TIME I have proved them wrong. In 2 weeks, I cement my legacy as the greatest champ this brand has ever seen. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 25, 2020

Given that Adam Cole has been the most dominant NXT Champion in the brand's history, it will be unfair to assume that Keith Lee has an easy task ahead of him. Moreover, Cole always has Patrick or to up his sleeves, and it will be interesting to see if he will employ any of those in order to pick a crucial win over Keith Lee when they meet next.