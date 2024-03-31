Big WWE botch saw multiple stars break character during SmackDown; caught on camera

Friday Night SmackDown was a massive penultimate show of the blue brand before WWE hosted WrestleMania XL. With that being the case, there were a lot of things on the line in the main event of SmackDown, however, during a botch, two superstars were spotted breaking character and it was caught on camera.

Bianca Belair faced Dakota Kai in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown. Later, with Jade Cargill also getting involved in the fray, General Manager Nick Aldis would announce a six-woman tag team match for WrestleMania XL.

During the match, there was a time when Belair was on the ropes and Dakota Kai was supposed to drag the former by the hair to bring her down. Unfortunately, Bianca's braid had slipped to the front and Kai could not get her hands on it.

Belair helped Kai out, flipping her braid to the back so that she could catch it. Kai finally got a hold of it and started to pull, but Belair countered, doing a backflip and landing on her feet.

While pulling, after Belair helped her, Kai was spotted laughing and she had to cover her mouth to hide it from the camera. Belair was also seen laughing at the absurdity of the situation. It was a funny moment that saw both superstars break character on camera in the middle of their match.

You can watch the clip below:

The segment was indeed hilarious and it was great to see that both performers continued their match after the botched move.

Bianca Belair will team up with two top WWE Superstars at WrestleMania XL

Bianca Belair has her work cut out for her at WrestleMania XL facing Damage CTRL while teaming up with Naomi and Jade Cargill.

Naomi only recently returned to WWE after spending some time on the independent circuit. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill signed with the Stamford-based company in 2023, and after spending some time on the sidelines and at the Performance Center, she is finally ready for her big start in WWE.

Belair will be teaming up with a legend of the business in Naomi and a newcomer in Jade Cargill in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania XL, making for an interesting combination.