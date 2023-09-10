“Bigger than Roman Reigns, John Cena and the Undertaker” - Fans on potential of 26-year-old champion; Another champions shares the same sentiment 

WWE has multiple stars who are at the peak of their powers and have become household names around the world. However, as a massive corporation, the company always has one eye on the future. There are a lot of talented youngsters training at the performance center currently, but one future star is already making an impression on the main roster.

Dominik Mysterio has been a revelation ever since turning heel and splitting off from his Hall of Fame father, Rey Mysterio. He has been on incredible run ever since joining The Judgment Day, turning him into one of the most hated heels, not only in the company, but in all of wrestling. The 26 year old won the NXT North American Championship in the process and is currently in his first reign as a champion.

Finn Balor knows the younger Mysterio better than most and has watched him come into his own. Balor feels that the growth shown by Dominik both in and out of the ring has been monumental. This growth seems even more incredible considering the youngster has had to do most of his learning on the job in front of thousands of people.

The Irishman appeared the “The ringer” podcast, where he spoke about his young team mate in glowing terms. You can read what he said below –

"Once he stepped out from under that tree and started fending for himself, he’s just been a completely different animal." Finn said

"Not only the growth he’s shown, outside of the ring and on his promos and his character work, but his growth inside of the ring has been absolutely monumental for someone who has had very little training, no NXT experience pretty much. Most of his training has been done on the job, on live TV. This kid is the future of the business, in my opinion.” Finn concluded

Fans reacted to these comments on Twitter and most of them shared the same opinion. You can take a look at some of the fan reactions below –

Fan reaction to Finn's comment Mustafa Ali will challenge Mysterio for the title

Dominik Mysterio to defend his NXT North American Title at NXT No Mercy

Mustafa Ali will challenge Mysterio for the title

“Dirty” Dom will take on Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy on September 30th. The match was set after Ali won his number one contender match against Dragon Lee on NXT. The champion served as the guest referee for the match. His slow count gave the challenger a chance to kick out before being helped by a quick count for the win.

According to Dragon Lee, Mysterio did this as he knew he was the tougher challenge of the competitors. Ali definitely wasn’t grateful for any help he might have got and sent a warning to the champion by attacking him after the match.

What do you think is Dominik’s potential in WWE? Do you agree with Finn? Let us know in the comments below.

H/T to Wrestlefeatures for the quotes