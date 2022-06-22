"Capable of slipping into that job" - Wrestling veteran backs Stephanie McMahon to succeed as the CEO of WWE (Exclusive) 

Senior wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Stephanie McMahon is the right choice to succeed Vince McMahon in WWE.

This past week, WWE announced in a press release that Stephanie would step in as the interim Chairwoman and CEO of the company. The news came after her father, Vince McMahon, decided to voluntarily step back from his role as Chairman due to an ongoing investigation into an alleged misconduct case.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story podcast, Apter mentioned that Stephanie was more than capable of carrying the company on her own.

"Stephanie, knowing her personally, she's very capable of slipping into that job."

Bill Apter further suggested that Stephanie would definitely lean on her father for some critical decisions, but she had the ability to lead the company during these uncertain times.

"But don't think that her father doesn't have her ear to at least say, 'Maybe you should do this, maybe you should do that.' Although, I really think she's business-savvy enough to run with a lot of these decisions." (From 7:44 - 8:02)

Bill Apter feels this is not the end for Vince McMahon in WWE

During the discussion, the veteran journalist also mentioned that he believes Mr. McMahon will never truly be detached from WWE. He dismissed rumors that the investigation could replace Vince with Nick Khan at the top of the company.

"A lot of people also think that this is going to be the end of Vince McMahon and Nick Khan is going to be the supreme leader and Stephanie will stay in that spot. But the only time you'll see the end of Vince McMahon is like he said, when he's six feet in the ground and maybe not even at that point," Apter continued. (From 8:06 - 8:24)

Things have taken an interesting turn in the company, with Stephanie now at the helm. It remains to be seen how this change in the top brass impacts the direction of programming in WWE.

