Bill Apter believes "WWE should be blessed" to have 54-year-old veteran in the company (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently lavished praise on a veteran figure in WWE, drawing attention to his many talents other than what meets the eye.

The name in question is Michael Cole, the play-by-play commentator on RAW and SmackDown. He has been part of the Stamford-based promotion for over 25 years, calling some of the greatest moments in the company's history. He started his stint as a backstage correspondent before joining the commentary team.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter recalled his initial meeting with Michael Cole. He further highlighted how the 54-year-old was integral to World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Not only is he a broadcaster, [but] when I was going to do a pilot show many, many years ago, Michael was one of the producers of that show. He produces a lot of content for a lot of the WWE product. He is smart, he is on the ball, he is very creative, and the WWE should be blessed that they had him for so many years. I applaud him. He is great." [1:20 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also praised Michael Cole

The WWE commentator has rarely missed TV tapings during his tenure, making him one of the most reliable names in the company.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy shared his thoughts on Cole:

"Michael is a great guy, I don't blame Michael, man. They low-key, they low-key, just like, you gotta be worried when all these people (...) social media, saying all kind of nasty things to you and stuff though (...) so Michael is low-key, but he is a super nice guy." [1:00 onwards]

Cole is currently active on RAW and SmackDown alongside fellow top names like Corey Graves and Wade Barrett.

